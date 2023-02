ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Consumers are blaming high costs for not buying healthy foods, according to a survey from the Cleveland Clinic.

The clinic found that 46% of Americans believe cost is the biggest barrier to eating healthy.

Doctors said that eating healthy does not have to be expensive. They said that eating a variety of vegetables and fruits is more important than buying organic foods.

People are encouraged to think about healthy eating, as February is “American Heart Month.”