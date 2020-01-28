Suspect in downtown Rockford shooting found Not Guilty

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Jamie Pearson, 28, has been found Not Guilty of killing a 30-year-old Chicago man in a car-to-car shooting in downtown Rockford last year.

On September 17th, 2019, police say shots were fired between two vehicles as they were driving down 6th Street at E. State Street, around 2:40 p.m.

Detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit and Gangs Unit allegedly learned that Pearson was a occupant in a black car that fired rounds at the victims’ car.

Two people, one 30-year-old Demonte Williams and one 30-year-old female, were in a blue car as the were struck by gunfire.

Williams was transported to OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center, where he died two days later.

Police say Pearson was arrested in a SWAT operation in the 3500 block of Pheasant Run, where he was taken into custody without incident.

According to Winnebago County court records, he’s pleaded guilty to multiple felonies since 2008. Those convictions include aggravated battery, battery causing bodily harm, robbery, and a weapons violation.

A Winnebago County jury found Pearson Not Guilty on Monday, January 27th, 2020.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

