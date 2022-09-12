Samuel Gomez-Gonzalez is wanted in a crash that killed a 58-year-old Machesney Park woman back in 2018. PHOTO: WINNEBAGO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man who prosecutors say caused the death of a Machesney Park woman in a DUI crash four years ago failed to appear at his latest court hearing.

Facing multiple felonies, including an aggravated DUI that caused a death, Samuel Gomez-Gonzalez was scheduled to appear on Aug. 16 for a bond hearing in front of Judge Joe McGraw.

Court officials, including his defense attorney Chris DeRango, were present in the courtroom but Gomez-Gonzalez did not show up.

Gomez-Gonzalez, of Rockford, is awaiting trial in the death of 58-year-old Mary Wymore. Wymore died from injuries sustained in a crash that occurred July 20, 2018, at the intersection of Perryville and North Mulford roads.

Authorities allege that then-23-year-old Gomez-Gonzalez was under the influence of alcohol when he ran a red light and crashed his Cadillac Escalade into Wymore’s Toyota RAV4.

After a brief foot chase, Loves Park officers took Gomez-Gonzalez into custody near the scene. He was later booked and held on a $2 million bond. Wymore died at the scene.

On Sept. 14, 2020, Gomez-Gonzalez filed a motion to squash a search warrant, claiming the Loves Park Police Department did not have sufficient probable cause to obtain samples of his blood and urine.

On May 7, 2021, Judge Joe McGraw granted the motion, and Gomez-Gonzalez was released from the Winnebago County Jail pending the state’s appeal.

An Illinois appellate judge reversed McGraw’s decision on June 1, 2022, prompting prosecutors to file a motion to reinstate bond. The filing was set to be argued Tuesday, Aug. 16, but Gomez-Gonzalez failed to appear, court records show.

According to documents, Samuel Gomez-Gonzalez was facing charges in two pending criminal cases at the time of the fatal crash. He was eventually convicted of manufacturing cannabis, criminal damage to property, resisting an officer, and driving under the influence of alcohol.

He was given six years in prison on the drug charge, three years for criminal damage to property, and 30 days in the county jail for DUI, sentences that were to be served concurrently. Because he received 2,236 days’ time served, Gomez-Gonzalez did not spend time in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Attorney Chris DeRango and the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office did not return phone calls seeking comment.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Samuel Gomez-Gonzalez is urged to call the Loves Park Police Department at 815-654-5015 or the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office at 815-282-2600.