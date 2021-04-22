Suspect in McDonald’s deadly drive-thru shooting of 7-year-old girl shot by Chicago PD

CHICAGO (WGN) – A suspect linked to the fatal shooting of Jaslyn Adams at a West Side McDonald’s drive-thru last weekend was wounded by Chicago police Thursday. The officer-involved incident shut down all eastbound traffic lanes on the Eisenhower Expressway at Mannheim Road in Westchester.

During a press conference, CPD Supt. David Brown confirmed that the man shot by police is believed to be involved in the fatal shooting of the 7-year-old girl. Supt. Brown said the suspect was shot several times in the arm.

Two guns were recovered, he added. The offender is in police custody.

According to WGN Investigates, Chicago police gang intelligence officers were surveilling the suspect in a western suburb and attempted to pull him over in the eastbound lanes of I-290. The suspect officers followed allegedly attempted to carjack a vehicle. Supt. Brown confirmed as much, adding that the suspect attempted to carjack “a family that was in traffic on the freeway” after crashing the vehicle he used to evade police.

“That’s when our officer engaged this suspect and fired his weapon,” Supt. Brown said.

News Affairs says the suspect’s injuries are non-life-threatening.

SkyCam 9 flew overhead the scene, capturing what appeared to be a man being transported in an ambulance.

It is unclear if the suspect fired at officers or anyone else on the I-290 expressway. The Civilian Office of Police Accountability has opened an investigation, Supt. Brown added.

Jaslyn Adams sat inside a vehicle driven by her father, Jontae Adams, on Sunday when she was shot six times. Police believe Jontae Adams, who survived the shooting, was the intended target. On Wednesday, speaking publicly for the first time since leaving the hospital, Jaslyn’s father said, “I want my daughter’s killers locked up.”

WGN reached out to Lawanda McMullen, Jaslyn’s grandmother, following news that a suspect linked to her granddaughter’s murder was in police custody.

“If it is him, hopefully it is, maybe, just maybe, we can get a full-on investigation and catch both killers so Jaslyn’s families can have some type of closure,” she said.

The Eisenhower Expressway near 25th Avenue was closed while authorities conducted their investigation. Lanes have since reopened.