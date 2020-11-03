Suspect in string of burglaries arrested after Beloit Police catch him in the act

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit Police Department announced on Tuesday the arrest of 27-year-old Jared R. Russell in a string of recent burglaries in Winnebago County, Illinois, and Rock County, Wisconsin.

According to authorities, officers were patrolling the 500 block of Public Avenue due to break-ins at an apartment building. Police say that Russell was spotted going into the building around 9:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Police later found him with stolen property hiding on the roof.

Russell was arrested for Burglary, Felony Bail Jumping, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

