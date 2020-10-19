Suspect shot by Rockford police officer released from hospital

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – Investigators provided an update Monday on a man’s condition after being shot by a Rockford Police officer earlier this month.

Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite-Ross said Tyris Jones, 21, was released from the hospital on October 18th. He is now under care at the Winnebago County Jail.

“His medical needs are being met,” said Hite-Ross. “My understanding is that he is, with assistance, walking.”

The Winnebago Boone County Integrity Task Force is still investigating the shooting.

“The investigation is progressing nicely and should be done in a matter of weeks,” said Commander Chuck Davidson with the Winnebago Boone County Integrity Task Force.

As for Jones, he was wanted on three outstanding warrants dating back to July: two for aggravated domestic battery and a third charge for aggravated discharge of a firearm.

The shooting happened on October 2nd near Springfield and South Main following a chase. The officer struck Jones three times, leaving him in critical condition.

“[Jones] appeared to have a weapon in his hand,” said Hite-Ross. But, no weapon was recovered.

Jones’ family has hired Attorney Nenye Uche from the Chicago-based Legal Help Firm. Jones is due in bond court Monday afternoon.