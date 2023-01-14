Suspect took photos of items in victim's residence, then tried to sell them on Facebook Marketplace, police allege

A 34-year-old Davenport suspect who allegedly violated his pretrial release was back in jail Saturday to face burglary-related charges.

William Taylor earlier pleaded guilty to a felony charge of third-degree burglary, along with aggravated misdemeanor charges of third-degree criminal mischief and third-degree theft, according to court records.

William Taylor (photo from Scott County Jail inmate listing.)

The 2022 incident

On Aug. 29, 2022, the Davenport Police Criminal Investigations Division received an online report of a burglary that occurred in the 100 block of West Pleasant Street between July 20 and Aug. 6, according to arrest affidavits.

Police allege Taylor entered a residence in that area with the intention of committing a theft, and that he entered the dwelling when no one was home by forcing open the rear door to the residence.

“Once inside the occupied structure, (Taylor) committed a theft,” affidavits say.

According to affidavits, he was identified after he tried to sell the stolen items on his personal Facebook Marketplace, according to affidavits. The pictures used to post the items included the items inside the victim’s address.

Items included miscellaneous building materials and tools.

In the process of burglarizing the victim address, (Taylor) “damaged and caused destruction” to two separate doors at the same complex. The cost to replace the doors was documented at a cost of $750 to $1,500, affidavits say.

Taylor, who was arrested Friday on a warrant, was being held Saturday on a $5,000 cash-only bond in Scott County Jail.