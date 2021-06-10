Suspect wanted in Janesville Super 8 motel armed robbery

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Police are looking for a man who robbed a Super 8 Motel clerk in Janesville overnight.

According to the Janesville Police Department, the suspect stole money from the front desk clerk at gunpoint, around 1:17 a.m. Thursday, at the motel located at 3430 Milton Avenue.

The suspect is described as a white male, 5’10” to 6′ tall, approximately 150-200 lbs, wearing a black sweatshirt with the lettering “CHI6AGO” on it, with a black neck gator mask, grey gloves, black pants, and black shoes.

Police say the suspect fled the scene on a BMX-style bicycle, and he was armed with a black semi-automatic handgun.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact the Rock County Dispatch at 608-757-2244.