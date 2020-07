FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) – Investigators search for suspects behind a murder at a Freeport motel Wednesday night.

This happened at the Townhouse Motel at 1156 W. Galena Avenue around 8pm. Investigators told Eyewitness News the suspects were last seen in a Chevrolet Uplander minivan.







Police released surveillance photos of the suspects. They are considered to be armed and dangerous.