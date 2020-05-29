Swedes Caring Canines head gets puppy parade retirement farewell

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) ─ There were puppies on parade for one Rockford hospital employee Thursday evening.

It was all hands and paws on deck to say goodbye to SwedishAmerican employee Claudia Aschbrenner.

Aschbrenner is retiring.

She has run the hospital’s Caring Canines program for the last five years.

While some of her furrier co-workers had long faces while saying goodbye, the surprise brought Claudia nothing but smiles.

“It was a wonderful cap to a great position and job at the hospital,” said Aschbrenner. “I thoroughly enjoyed working at SwedishAmerican and wish the great volunteer team called Caring Canines.”

The Caring Canines therapy dogs provide comfort to patients, visitors, and staff during difficult times and especially during COVID-19.

