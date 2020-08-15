SwedishAmerican celebrates ‘815 Day’ tradition by donating masks to local students

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford celebrates ‘815 Day’ with a bunch of community events that took place across town despite COVID-19 changes.

SwedishAmerican Hospital celebrated the tradition by donating masks to Rockford Public Schools. Over 2,000 cloth masks were made for the district as students prepare to head back to class next month.

Hospital employees say it’s the least they can do after all the help RPS provided during the pandemic.

“Rockford has been so supportive. We have been so humbled by the outpouring of everything we have received from the community. We decided to get masks donated, made, bought, and to give them to the school district so when they re-start school, they’re prepared and ready to go as they helped us during the COVID crisis from march until now,” explained Nurse Manager Luann Varilek.

SwedishAmerican also recently made donations to Rock House Kids and the Rockford Fire Department.

