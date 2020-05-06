SwedishAmerican honors staff leading up to International Nurses Day

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local hospital is honoring some of its front-line workers. SwedishAmerican is showing appreciation for nurses and support staff. Administrators say they normally celebrate for an entire week leading up to International Nurses Day.

Wednesday, some goodie bags were handed out. The bags had snacks nurses can eat as they work. Also, a parent for one of the nurses ordered pizza for all the staff at the coronary care unit.

“We’re getting notes from everyone thanking us for what we do. It’s an honor and a privilege to be a nurse. And I think we all know this is what we signed up for. I’ve talked to some nurses and they’re like, ‘This is what we do. This is what we love, and that’s why we’re here,” said Luann Varilek, the manager of nursing resources at SwedishAmerican.

International Nurses Day is May 12th.

