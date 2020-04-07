SwedishAmerican offering curbside prescription pickup

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s SwedishAmerican Hospital is offering curbside pickup for prescriptions at its outpatient pharmacy on E. State.

Staff will wear masks and social distance when bringing drugs to patients’ cars.

Curbisde pickup is only available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Hospital administrators say the policy limits exposure to the COVID-19 virus for both staff and patients.

Patients can call the pharmacy at 779-696-1130 and pay over the phone by debit or credit card.

