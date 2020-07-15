SwedishAmerican opens clinic for Belvidere Fiat Chrysler plant workers and family members

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — A Stateline hospital is opening a primary care clinic to serve one of the area’s largest employers. It will be SwedishAmerican’s 3rd employer-based clinic.

The new clinic will serve over 8,500 Fiat-Chrysler Belvidere Assembly Plant employees and their families. The clinic will be located at the SwedishAmerican Medical Center at 1625 S. State Street in Belvidere.

The FCA Family Health and Wellness Center will provide acute, preventative, and wellness-focused primary care. Hospital officials say everyone will benefit from the partnership

“A great chance to really get patients engaged in their own care better and it gives staff and the physicians a great chance to get to know the population they’re working with on a much more detailed level,” said VP of Strategy and Business Development for SwedishAmerican, Noel Nickel.

The first employer-based clinic opened in 2017 with Woodward.

