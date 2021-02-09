SwedishAmerican recieves $12,000 donation for healthcare worker care packages

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Frontline healthcare workers at a local hospital get a ‘Thank You.’ The Swedish American Foundation received the nearly $12,000 gift Tuesday from Marco Technologies.

The money will be used to buy care packages. Hospital administrators say it will help the emotional well-being of workers who have been under intense stress since the beginning of the pandemic.

Marco sales manager Brett LeBeau’s wife is a nurse. He says it’s important to recognize the sacrifices healthcare workers have made over the past year.

“Just to be able to give back, just a snack, to the health care workers means a lot to us. That they can have the ability to do the job that we all are asking them to do, in a tough environment right now.”

Ann Gantzer, the chief nursing officer for SwedishAmerican. says everyone is grateful for the signs of support.

“These community thank-you’s are a way to visibly and tangibly, with snacks and food, help our nurses and our staff recognize that we’re not in this alone. It’s huge,” said Gantzer.

Some of the funds will be used to support the Level 3 NICU as well.