Rockford, Ill — (WTVO/WQRF) – Guilford High School is hosting their Valkyries Synchronized Swimming Show. This years theme is the Pursuit of Happiness.

The show dates are from Tuesday February 28th till Friday March 3rd. All shows during this time period are at 6 p.m. with admission being $7 per ticket. Thursday March 2nd’s show is already sold out.

There is also a mini show on Saturday March 4th. The show times are 10 a.m., 12 p.m., and 5 p.m. The admission for the 10 a.m. show is $5 per ticket while the 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. shows are $7 per ticket.