Target increasing minimum wage to $15, giving essential employees $200 bonus

(WTVO) — Target announced Tuesday that it would be raising its minimum pay for all employees to $15 an hour beginning July 5th.

Target announced in 2017 that it planned to increase its minimum wage by 2020. In 2019, it increased starting pay to $13 an hour.

The company also said it would be paying a $200 bonus to all essential workers for their efforts throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

