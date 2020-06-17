Target increasing minimum wage to $15, giving essential employees $200 bonus

News
Posted: / Updated:
Target Store_5037161806627227897

(WTVO) — Target announced Tuesday that it would be raising its minimum pay for all employees to $15 an hour beginning July 5th.

Target announced in 2017 that it planned to increase its minimum wage by 2020. In 2019, it increased starting pay to $13 an hour.

The company also said it would be paying a $200 bonus to all essential workers for their efforts throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story