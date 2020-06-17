Target increasing minimum wage to $15, giving essential employees $200 bonus

(WTVO) — Target announced Tuesday that it would be raising its minimum pay for all employees to $15 an hour beginning July 5th.
Target announced in 2017 that it planned to increase its minimum wage by 2020. In 2019, it increased starting pay to $13 an hour.
The company also said it would be paying a $200 bonus to all essential workers for their efforts throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
