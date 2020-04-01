Target, ALDI, more stores give employees break on Easter Sunday

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Many stores – including Target, Costco, Aldi, and Trader Joe’s – will be closed on Easter Sunday to give employees working during the pandemic a much-needed break.
Trader Joe’s announced on its website all stores will be closed Sunday, April 12 “to give our incredible Crew Members a much needed day of rest.”
Sam’s Club and Costco also announced they would be closed Easter Sunday, so plan accordingly.
Here’s a running list of which stores will be open or closed on Easter Sunday. The list will be updated as necessary:
Closed on Easter Sunday
- Aldi
- Costco
- Sam’s Club
- Target
- Trader Joe’s
Open on Easter Sunday
- BJ’s
- CVS
- Rite-Aid
- Walmart
- Walgreens
- Whole Foods
