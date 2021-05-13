Target to withdraw Pokémon and other trading cards from stores Friday

(WMBD) — A dangerous fight caused Target to withdraw in-store sales of all Pokémon, NFL, NBA and MLB trading cards.

This decision comes a week after a fight over Pokémon cards in Wisconsin led to a man pulling a gun, according to The Guardian.

A statement from Target reads:

“The safety of our guests and our team is our top priority. Out of an abundance of caution, we’ve decided to temporarily suspend the sale of MLB, NFL, NBA, and Pokémon trading cards within our stores, effective May 14. Guests can continue to shop these cards online at Target.com.”

According to Reuters, the value of Pokémon cards skyrocketed during the pandemic.