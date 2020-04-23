Target workers plan ‘sickout’ May 1

(WTVO)–Target workers are planning a mass “sickout” for May 1, marking International Workers Day.

A group called Target Workers Unite released a statement on Tuesday, April 21, claiming that the company is more focused on sales than employee health. The activist group says the company is only taking half measures regarding social distancing procedures and PPE supplies to protect them against the virus.

“The guests’ desire for recreation are not more important than team members’ needs for safety,” the activist group said. “Our pay and compensation are not adequate enough to cover the costs of hospitalization or funeral expenses related to COVID19.”

While Target has reduced store hours, workers say the maximum capacity of guests have been set too high, and that customers do not respect their space. Workers are also not required to wear masks supplied to them.

In a statement, a Target spokesperson says it is important for Target team members to feel comfortable sharing their concerns and recognizing the important role they play for families and communities across the country.

