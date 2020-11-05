Task force investigation into Rockford police shooting is completed

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The investigation into a shooting of Tyris Jones by a Rockford Police Officer has been completed and has been turned over to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney.

The Boone-Winnebago County Integrity Task Force took over investigation of the incident and has now passed along its findings.

Now, it’s up to the State’s Attorney to decide if Officer Dominick McNiece will face criminal charges.

Investigators say Jones was wanted on warrants through the Rockford Police Department for Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, Aggravated Domestic Battery and Aggravated Domestic Battery.

On October 2nd, an officer tried pulling Jones over, but instead was led on a chase for nearly 9 minutes until Jones crashed the vehicle he was driving into another car, police said.

After Jones crashed his vehicle, officials say that he ran to another nearby vehicle appearing to have a weapon when the officer fired his weapon. Investigators did not recover a weapon at the scene.

Police say that the officer fired his gun five times, striking Jones three times: one in the right arm and twice in the lower back. Jones survived the shooting.

At the time of the incident, police said Jones was believed to have had a gun, but Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross said no weapon was recovered at the scene.

“No criminal charges will be filed in any criminal investigation until the investigation has been reviewed by the state’s attorney’s office and, right now, that’s my task, with my staff, is to review the investigative materials to determine if criminal charges are warranted against anyone who is involved in the investigation,” she said at a press conference on Thursday.

Hite Ross said the review will take some time in order to be very thorough.

However, she did mention that her goal is to finish before she leaves office, which is only a few weeks away.

Jones also faces new charges on Thursday after police say forensic evidence tied him to a crime in September.

According to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office, Winnebago County Sheriff’s Deputies were patrolling the area of Auburn and Central Avenue on September 17th, 2020, when they “observed a vehicle driving erratically.”

Deputies followed the path of the vehicle and found a loaded gun in the roadway, police said.

The gun was turned over to the state’s crime lab for testing and the results are said to have identified Jones as the suspect.

On Thursday, Jones was charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of Weapons by a Felon and No Firearm Owner’s Identification Card.

