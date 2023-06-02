(WTVO) — Some Taylor Swift fans say they will be attending the sold-out Eras concert in adult diapers so they don’t miss a song and won’t need a restroom break.

According to Glossy, Swift’s cult-like fanbase — or, Swifties — have taken to TikTok to share their concertgoing outfit checklist, which includes adult diapers.

“The amount of stress and time it took me to get Taylor Swift tickets, I will be getting an adult diaper because I’m not missing a minute of it,” said @therealkatherine.

Another user, @madelinedolaway, showed a friend putting an adult diaper underneath a sparkly gold fringe dress. “I’ve been waiting for someone to bedazzle Depends for their Eras Tour outfit,” said one commenter.

For those not ready for that level of endurance, Reddit users have been sharing their “bathroom break songs.“

Swift’s 52-date Eras Tour is self described by the singer as “a journey through the musical eras of my career (past and present!).”

The tour has booked three sold-out performances at Chicago’s Soldier Field for June 2, 3, and 4th.