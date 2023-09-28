(WTVO) — Pop star Taylor Swift is expected to attend Travis Kelce’s next NFL game on Sunday, which will see the Kansas City Chiefs take on the New York Jets in New Jersey, according to TMZ.

Swift went to a Chief’s game last Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium and watched Kelce score a touchdown from a private suite with his family.

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – SEPTEMBER 24: Taylor Swift is seen during a game between the Chicago Bears and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images)

Following the Chiefs’ victory, the two were spotted walking side-by-side in a now-viral video captured by WGN.

Kelce fessed up to the much-speculated relationship on his “New Heights” podcast on Wednesday, a show he does with his brother, Jason.

Toward the end of their discussion, Kelce said he won’t be talking much about his relationship or personal life going forward.