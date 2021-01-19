Teachers’ union creates COVID-19 tracking tool

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A teacher’s union creates a tool to keep students safer in the classroom. IDPH publishes daily statistics for large regions of the state, but the Illinois Federation of Teachers thought the breakdowns could be better.

The group launched a new interactive tool that allows people to report COVID-19 cases by school district, rather than county or region.

Parents and teachers can report a known COVID-19 case to the database. The IFT is relying on people to provide sources for how they know about cases. IFT’s president says this is just another tool in teachers’ kits.

“Again, we think that just… more knowledge is more power. Bringing some transparency and daylight in, we hope, will create better behavior on people’s part to protect everybody,” said President Dan Montgomery.

The IFT pushed for Illinois to establish statewide metrics for schools to reopen, but the decision has been largely left up to individual school districts.

Click here to view the tracker.