Technical difficulties from Iowa caucuses unlikely in Illinois

OGLE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Problems from this year’s Iowa caucuses could have some Stateline voters worried.



“The reporting of the results and circumstances surrounding the 2020 Iowa Democratic Party caucuses were unacceptable,” said Iowa Democratic Party Chair Troy Price this week after a voting issue delayed results.

Democratic party officials say a coding problem in the app used to tabulate the results is to blame.

“It is focused on an app that they were using to collect and transmit their results, and that is not something that could ever happen in Illinois,” said Illinois Board of Elections spokesman Matt Dietrich.

He says the Iowa problems could not happen in Illinois because the state uses systems that have been tested approved, and certified by the state.

“We don’t use anything like that. There is no third-party app, there is no mobile phone use during the tabulation of votes of the transmission of votes from polling places to the election authority,” said Dietrich.

Ogle County Clerk Laura Cook agrees.

“I don’t foresee internet voting ever being possible,” said Cook. “You hate to say it, because technology is great but there’s a lot of flaws with the technology.”

In Ogle County, votes are counted using computers that are not connected to any networks or the internet. Cook says voters can breathe easy knowing their ballot will be counted.

“We test every machine with every ballot style that will go through it, so they get tested here again to make sure that everything is running smoothly,” she said.

Votes are stored on memory cards inside of tabulators. Data will be collected from February 6 when early voting starts, through election day when the cards will be taken out and uploaded for official counting.