Technical problems persist at Rockford 911 Center

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford’s 911 call center is experiencing more technical problems with callers trying to dial in for help.

City officials say that the 911 Center is experiencing similar technical issues as they experienced last week, however, operators are having difficulty hearing callers. To ensure the public’s safety, Rockford’s 911 calls are being answered at the Winnebago County 911 Center by city telecommunicators–according to city officials.

Repairs are underway and updates on the situation are expected as the problems are fixed.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

