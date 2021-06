ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 18-year-old Whitney Tate was arrested Saturday by Rockford Police after a handgun was allegedly found in his vehicle during a traffic stop.

According to police, officers pulled Tate over around 1:55 a.m. at a Mobil gas station at 5800 E. State Street.

Tate was charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon and No Valid Firearm Owners Identification Card.