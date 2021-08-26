Teen killed in two vehicle crash on Broadway

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) ─ A teen is dead after a Thursday evening crash in Rockford.

Police were called to the intersection of Broadway and 24th St. around 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

Investigators say it was a two vehicle crash.

The 16-year-old male driver of one vehicle was pronounced dead on the scene.

The 18-year-old male driver of the second vehicle was also hurt. Police say his injuries are life-threatening, but he is in stable condition.

Neither victim has been identified.

No word from police on what may have led up to the deadly crash.

Broadway was shut down for several hours while police investigated, but has since reopened.