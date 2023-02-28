ABERDEEN, Md. (WTVO) — A 17-year-old teen from El Salvador has been arrested and charged in the July 2022 murder of a 20-year-old autistic woman.

According to the Aberdeen Police Department, Kayla Hamilton was found strangled to death inside a mobile home on E. Inca Street on July 27th, 2022.

The medical examiner determined she died due to strangulation.

Police said Hamilton was autistic and had recently moved to the area with her 22-year-old boyfriend.

Authorities said DNA evidence recovered at the crime scene lead them to the suspect.

Police and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) were able to confirm the teen is an “undocumented non-citizen” and a member of the MS-13 gang.

He was arrested on January 15th in Edgewood, Maryland, and charged with First Degree Murder. The teen, unidentified because of his age, is being held without bond in the Hartford County Detention Center.