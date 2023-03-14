NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WJW) — Doctors are crediting an Ohio teenager with helping to save his mother’s life after she suffered a medical emergency.

Kim Morales of North Olmsted has been a fierce protector of her 15-year-old son, and has fought for Jaxon, who has autism, to receive the best of everything, starting with his education.

Jaxon told Nexstar’s WJW, “I mean, she means everything to me, she’s like the whole world to me, I love her very much and I would not want to be away from her ever.”

Kim Morales is a Type 1 diabetic and, last week, was feeling sluggish and asked her son to get her snacks and juice. A short time later, Jaxon noticed that his mom seemed to be unresponsive.

“I was like, scared, really, I was worried,” he said.

Jaxon immediately called his father, a truck driver who was on the road at the time, and told him he felt there was something wrong because his mom would not wake up.

“He said he kept trying and trying and I said, ‘well, turn the light on, shake her, you know, try to get her up.’ She didn’t respond,” said Matt Morales.

Kim Morales and her son, Jaxon. (Morales family)

Based on what Jaxon was saying, Matt Morales told another family member to call 911. Kim Morales was rushed by ambulance to the UH St. John Medical Center in Westlake, where doctors discovered she not only had low blood sugar, she had also suffered a heart attack and had pneumonia.

“When she got to the ER, her blood pressure was dangerously low and her oxygen levels were very low as well, and they actually told her that she was on death’s doorstep and if it wasn’t for the quick action of Jaxon, she wouldn’t be here with us today,” Matt explained.

When Kim’s condition stabilized, the first thing she asked for was to see Jaxon and his 13-year-old sister, Amelia.

“It feels good that she was going to be OK. I was relieved,” said Jaxon.

Doctors have told the family that when Kim is allowed to go home, she will still be on oxygen and will need plenty of rest, but the family is convinced that Kim will be receiving the best of care at home, courtesy of her guardian angel Jaxon.

It is the special talents that Jaxon showed when his mom needed him most, that have confirmed why she has always sought the very best for her son.

“He pays attention, he may be quiet but he observes, he notices things and he trusts his own gut,” said Matt.