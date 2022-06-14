ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — The autopsy of Tyre Sampson, the teen who died after he fell from the FreeFall ride at ICON Park in Orlando, Florida, shows he had a number of extensive injuries and died from blunt force trauma.

The autopsy report from Orange County Medical Examiner’s office showed the 14-year-old suffered serious internal injuries, as well as injuries to his head, neck and torso after falling more than 70 feet.

Those injuries included multiple fractures to the skull, multiple fractured ribs, a broken arm, a broken leg, and serious lacerations throughout his body, some of which left the bones of his feet exposed.

“The manner of death is accident,” the report reads.

The FreeFall’s weight limit for a rider was 287 pounds. The autopsy indicated the teen was 383 pounds. A ride safety analyst previously said Sampson should have never been allowed to get on the ride.

In March, an examination of the ride found Sampson’s seat had been manually loosened and he was not properly secured.

The ride remains closed while the investigation continues.

“The loss of Tyre Sampson was a tragic accident. We continue to communicate and cooperate with representatives of Tyre’s family, as well as the Department of Agriculture,” Trevor Arnold, an attorney for the park operator, said in a statement to WFLA. “We are devoted to working with our lawmakers in making lasting safety changes in the amusement park industry.”