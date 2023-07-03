HOUSTON, Texas (WTVO) — In 2015, Rudy Farias, 17, went missing after last being seen walking his dogs. On Saturday, Farias, now 25, has been “located safe” and is recovering in a hospital, according to the Texas Center for the Missing.

Farias went out to walk his dogs on March 6th, 2015. Both dogs returned home without him.

According to NBC News, Farias suffered from depression following the death of an older brother in a motorcycle accident.

Authorities have not said where Farias has been, why he disappeared, or why he was recovering in a hospital.

According to CNN, someone called 911 after finding him unresponsive outside a church, covered in cuts and bruises.

His mother told KTRK Farias will only say a few words and then go into a fetal position.

“After 8 long years, Rudy has been located safe,” the Texas Center for the Missing said Sunday.

Houston Police said they did not suspect foul play in his initial disappearance.