Teenage girl charged in Rockford shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Saturday around 2:00 p.m., Rockford police officers were called to the 1800 block of 9th Street in Rockford for a report of shots fired.
Officers found a spent shell casing and spoke with a witness who said that they saw a female suspect throw a weapon into the bushes in the front of his house.
Officers found a loaded gun with an extended magazine. Officials say that the female suspect was located shortly after and detained.
The 16-year-old Rockford teen was charged for Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon.
