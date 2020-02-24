Teenager found with gun, arrested in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say that on Sunday night at approximately 11 p.m. a 16-year old juvenile was found in possession of a handgun and arrested.

Rockford’s Specialized Community Oriented Police Enforcement (SCOPE) officers located a male subject walking in road of the 700 lock of Acorn Street. When officers tried to make contact with with the young man, he fled on foot and dropped a handgun, which was picked up by officers.

After a brief foot chase, he was caught by officers and charged with Aggravated Use of a Weapon, Resisting Arrest, and Walking in the Roadway.

He was taken to the Winnebago County Juvenile Detention Center.

