ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say that on Sunday night at approximately 11 p.m. a 16-year old juvenile was found in possession of a handgun and arrested.
Rockford’s Specialized Community Oriented Police Enforcement (SCOPE) officers located a male subject walking in road of the 700 lock of Acorn Street. When officers tried to make contact with with the young man, he fled on foot and dropped a handgun, which was picked up by officers.
After a brief foot chase, he was caught by officers and charged with Aggravated Use of a Weapon, Resisting Arrest, and Walking in the Roadway.
He was taken to the Winnebago County Juvenile Detention Center.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Jaime Gonzalez
- Shots reported at Rockford house party, four arrested
- Teenager found with gun, arrested in Rockford
- Police: 3 suspects wanted for opening fire on Rockford house
- Police respond to alleged robbery in Rockford, victim arrested for outstanding warrants
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!