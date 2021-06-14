Teens arrested on weapons charges after attempting to flee Rockford Police

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police arrested Jahaud Gillis, 18, and Maurice Citchen, 18, on Friday after guns were allegedly discovered in their car at an Auburn Street gas station.

According to police, Gillis was wanted for domestic battery at the time officers spotted him in the parking lot of the On the Way Gas Station on Auburn Street.

Police say they watched as Gillis got into the back seat of a car, along with Citchen, and the driver attempted to flee when officers approached.

Both Gillis and Citchen were arrested after guns were found in the car, including one with an extended magazine and a light laser combo.

Gillis was charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and Outstanding Warrant.

Citchen was charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Unlawful Use of a Weapon.