Champaign, Ill. (WCIA) – Two television meteorologists covering severe weather in central Illinois found themselves up to their ankles in a flooded studio overnight while on the air.

Between two to three inches of rain fell in and around Champaign early Monday morning. There were localized reports of flash-flooding, as well as wind and hail damage.

One of those flash floods impacted operations at WCIA 3, with four inches of flood water covering the floor of the station’s news studio, technical control room and the news department.







Station Flood

Technical equipment, for the most part, was spared from damage. And the television station was able to remain on air despite the flooding informing viewers of the path and impact of the storms across the area.

“Water flooding into your studio is certainly not something you expect to see,” said Larry Forsgren, Vice President and General Manager at WCIA 3. “Chief Meteorologist Kevin Lighty and Meteorologist Jacob Dickey did a remarkable job keeping their composure and keeping our audience up to date with the latest information.”

So… current situation at the TV station. During our severe weather coverage tonight we had torrential downpours and water has flooded the station. We stayed in the air despite 4” of water flowing into the studio. Checked that one off the bucket list. Studio flooding live on air! pic.twitter.com/eEEPvHUtXf — Kevin Lighty – WCIA 3 Chief Meteorologist (@KevinLighty) September 19, 2022

Clean up crews arrive shortly after 2:00 am and pumped the water out of the station and into storm drains surrounding the station.

Fans and de-humidifiers are being placed in areas throughout the station today to dry out the walls and floors.

Just a little damp. pic.twitter.com/m1uebW5KUq — Jalen Duncan (@JalenDuncan25) September 19, 2022

Meteorologists say the next few days will be hot and dry, helping the area dry out.