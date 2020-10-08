Temperatures climb near 80 degrees Friday afternoon

High pressure moving into the Midwest Wednesday night will move overhead Thursday leaving us with plenty of sunshine and temperatures warming back into the low 70s during the afternoon. As the high shifts east Thursday night, southwest winds will increase into Friday morning as a warm front lifts into Wisconsin. Winds will increase during the day Friday pushing temperatures into the upper 70s, to near 80 degrees, during the afternoon.

On average, our last 80 degree day typically occurs within the first week of October. So, if highs do reach 80 degrees Friday we won’t be too far from our typical last 80 degree day average. However, as our climate continues to change those 80 degree days are occurring later and later in the Fall season. In the Rockford area, since 1970, the 80 degree warmth is occurring one day later than it did 50 years ago. While we haven’t experienced a major shift as some other cities across the United States, it is important to realize that our climate is shifting. As the summer warmth lingers past our typical colder seasons, it can have major impacts on our native plant and animal species as well as impacts on Fall harvests and agriculture. While the warmer days may allow for more growing and increase harvest time, the impacts of a warming climate – such as drought or heavy rainfall – can have lasting impacts on our agricultural community.