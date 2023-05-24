Following a brief dip in temperatures Thursday, highs will once again rise through the holiday weekend warming back above average through Memorial Day, and beyond.

A blocking pattern in the jet stream, known as a Rex block, develops during the day Thursday. High pressure across the Upper Midwest will become cut-off as low pressure develops to the south. This will keep the rainy weather over the Southeast and drier weather over the Great Lakes. Surface winds remain from the east, keeping a very comfortable air mass in place. Dew point temperatures will stay in the 30s and 40s through Sunday as afternoon highs warm into the upper 70s and low 80s.

By the end of the weekend the Rex block will begin to break down allowing a ridge of high pressure to build over the Midwest. Winds within the jet stream remain light keeping any major storm systems away from the region. Temperatures will start to climb as surface winds turn to the southwest Monday, rising into the mid 80s. Temperatures will continue to climb through the middle of the week with highs possibly reaching the low 90s by next Wednesday. There is a small chance for a shower Tuesday and Wednesday, but there continues to be no big signal for any substantial rainfall within the next week.