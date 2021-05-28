Temperatures Recover Through the Weekend Following Brief Cooldown

Following a cool and rainy couple of days to end the workweek, sunshine and near-normal temperatures will return for the holiday weekend.

On Thursday, Rockford reached a mere 60° for a high temperature after a five day stretch of highs in the 80’s. For most in the Stateline, temperatures didn’t escape the 50’s. Strong winds provided the area with wind chills down in the lower 50’s at the warmest part of the day. This was the result of storm system moving through to the south of the Stateline bringing cold easterly and northeasterly winds to the region. This storm system also brought scattered showers, and even a few thunderstorms, to the area which cooled temperatures into the 40’s and lower 50’s through most of the region by Thursday afternoon. Scattered showers then lasted through much of the day and through the night with the bulk of the rainfall staying south of I-90/US-20. Friday will be even colder with a chance for a few more showers.

As of early Friday morning, temperatures across the Stateline are down in the 40’s. Sustained wind speeds upwards of 25 mph with gusts as high as 35 mph are pulling wind chills down into the 30’s for most in the area. Light scattered showers are forming closer to the storm’s center are headed toward the Stateline and will likely fall on the Stateline later in the morning and into the afternoon. Temperatures are forecast to remain steady through the day with most of the area expected to be stuck in the 40’s with wind chills continuing to sit in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s. Temperatures overnight are forecast to fall into the 30’s with some areas nearing freeing. With winds remaining strong through the night, wind chills near, and possibly below, freezing are also expected. The National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory for Carroll, Jo Daviess, Stephenson, and Whiteside Counties in effect from midnight until 7:00 AM Saturday morning. Conditions, though, are expected to drastically improve for Memorial Day weekend.

As the previously mentioned storm system retreats to the east of the Stateline through the day on Friday, a large system of high pressure will be moving in from the north and drying out the atmosphere above the Stateline. This will work to clear out most of the clouds cover overhead through the late evening and overnight. By dawn on Saturday, the Stateline should be seeing mostly sunny skies and conditions will remain as such through the day. Strong mid-upper level ridging, in addition to the sunshine and dry air, should help temperatures warm back into the middle to upper 60’s. Winds shifting to southerly in the low-mid levels of the atmosphere heading into Sunday should pull highs back into the low 70’s but also bring in a bit more moisture and, therefore, a little more cloud cover. More clouds will be moving in for Monday with a slight chance for a few afternoon and evening showers forming along a weak warm front out ahead of a storm system to the west. Temperatures will be back in the lower to middle 70’s on the holiday before making back into the upper 70’s for the latter half of the week.