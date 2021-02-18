Temperatures Thursday the warmest in nearly two weeks

Temperatures Thursday afternoon warmed into the mid and upper 20s, officially reaching 28 degrees in Rockford. This was the warmest it has been in nearly two weeks, since February 4th when the high that afternoon reached 36 degrees. Since then highs have remained in the single digits and teens, with many overnight lows dropping below zero. Our coldest low temperature during the deep freeze was Wednesday morning when the mercury dropped to -12 degrees, coming very close to the record low of -13 degrees set back in 1958.

Skies were mostly clear for much of the afternoon, but by early evening cloud cover did begin to thicken east of Rockford. Temperatures Thursday evening, under the clearing sky, have fallen into the low teens with wind chills dipping back into the single digits.

Another upper level disturbance coming in Thursday night may bring in a few more clouds from time to time late evening, but skies are expected to remain partly cloudy. This will allow temperatures to once again tumble into the single digits. It’s possible that a few spots could dip below zero by Friday morning. Friday will start off with some sunshine but the cloud cover once again will build during the afternoon, with a few flurries possible late in the day.