Tempers flare in Jussie Smollett case hearing

FILE – In this March 26, 2019, file photo, actor Jussie Smollett talks to the media before leaving Cook County Court in Chicago. Smollett is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in Chicago since a special prosecutor announced that he’d been indicted for a second time on charges that he lied when he told police he was a victim of a racist and anti-gay attack. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty, File)

CHICAGO (WGN) – Tempers flared at a hearing in the Jussie Smollett case Tuesday.

The presiding judge tried to set an evidentiary hearing date about possible contact between Smollett’s attorney and the Osundario brothers, who were allegedly paid by the actor to stage a fake hate crime against him in 2019.

Defense attorneys were offended by the topic and said they couldn’t possibly be prepared for the hearing.

After some tense back and forth and some shouting, the judge shut the hearing down.

A new meeting with the attorneys is set for Monday.