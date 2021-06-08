Tennessee man arrested after agents find collection of childlike sex dolls

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A 52-year-old Tennessee man accused of possessing childlike sex dolls has been arrested after a monthslong investigation.

William Crowder, of Antioch, was indicted by a Davidson County grand jury in May on charges involving childlike sex dolls found in his home. He was arrested Friday.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said its special agents had been investigating Crowder since October 2020 after receiving information that he had ordered a sex doll to be shipped to his home.

A Tennessee law in effect since 2019 makes it unlawful to possess, sell, distribute, or transport childlike sex dolls.

TBI agents searched Crowder’s home and found at least six sex dolls, some of them dressed in children’s clothing, according to a press release from the agency.

On May 19, the Davidson County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Crowder with six counts of possession of a childlike sex doll and one count of selling, distributing, or transporting a childlike sex doll.

He was booked Friday into the Davidson County Jail on a $30,000 bond.