Tennessee teen missing since 2019 found safe

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A teenage girl from Tennessee who has been missing since 2019 and was at one point thought to have been spotted in Florida was found safe this week in Alabama, according to authorities.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement in Tallahassee officially canceled the Florida Amber Alert for Daphne Westbrook on Friday morning. The alert had been issued on March 12 after the 17-year-old was reportedly spotted in the Florida Panhandle.

“The case has been resolved. The child is safe,” the FDLE said in a brief statement.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed in a tweet Westbrook had been found safe in Samson, a town in Alabama that’s just north of the Florida border.

Endangered Child Alert 🚨

An Endangered Child Alert has been issued on behalf of the Hamilton Co District Attorney General‘s Office, for now 18-year-old Daphne Westbrook, under the Holly Bobo Act.

If you know where Daphne might be, call 423-209-7415, or 1-800-TBI-FIND. pic.twitter.com/Z4zoo8eHFC — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) May 23, 2021

“Thank you for joining us in staying vigilant in this ongoing search!” the TBI said in the tweet.

Westbrook had been missing since October 2019. An Amber Alert was issued for the 17-year-old earlier this year after the girl’s father, John Oliver Westbrook, was indicted on charges including aggravated kidnapping.

TBI officials previously said the 17-year-old girl had last been seen in Chattanooga and did not return home after a visit with her father, who did not have custody.