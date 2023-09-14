AUSTIN, Texas (WTVO) — Automaker Tesla is said to be closing in on a manufacturing innovation that could revolutionize the car-making process and drastically reduce costs, according to Reuters.

At its Austin, Texas gigafactory, Tesla engineers pioneered a process to die cast the entire front and rear of its cars in a “gigacasting” process that utilizes 6,000 to 9,000 tons of clamping pressure.

Now, the company is honing in on a process that could allow it to die cast the entire underbody of a car in one piece, instead of the 400 parts used in a conventional car.

Tesla designers Franz Von Holzhausen and Lars Moravy revealed the process during its Investor Day event in March.

Tesla calls the process “unboxing,” and it would produce large sub-assemblies of the car at the same time and then snap them together, further disrupting the way cars are designed and manufactured.

According to one source, the cost of designing and casting a prototype using 3D printed molds costs only 3% of doing the same with a metal prototype, meaning Tesla can tweak the design and create a new prototype within hours.

The validation cycle takes two to three months instead of six months to a year for a compatible metal mold prototype.

Tesla is expected to use the process in creating a sub $25,000 small EV and its Robotaxi, a fully autonomous livery vehicle.