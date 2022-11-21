FILE – A Tesla Model S is plugged in at a vehicle Supercharging station in Seabrook, N.H., Aug. 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Tesla owners will benefit from a free fill-up on electrons this holiday weekend, as the automaker has announced free Supercharging for its customers.

The amount of time it takes to charge a Tesla largely depends on the model and charging source.

Most Tesla owners charge their cars overnight at home, but holiday travel means many drivers will be on long trips and may require to top off their batteries.

Tesla uses a proprietary connector, recently dubbed the North American Charging Standard (NACS) by the company, which is different from other electric vehicles (EVs) on the market. The company says its goal is to make its connector the U.S. standard.

Many EVs use the Combined Charging System (CCS) connector, which has been widely adopted in the U.S. and around the world. Few vehicles, such as the Nissan Leaf, use a connector called a CHAdeMO, which is being phased out.

Electrify America, one of the largest non-Tesla fast charging networks, has previously announced free charging on certain holidays, including Thanksgiving, but has not made a formal announcement so far this year.

For drivers in gas-powered Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) cars, national gas station chain Sheetz said it was dropping the price of a gallon of gas to $1.99 for the Thanksgiving weekend.

Experts have said the price of gas is expected to rocket to a record high on Thanksgiving Day.