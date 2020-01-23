Text message scam claims to contain FedEx shipping information

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A new scam aims to get credit card information by sending text messages to unsuspecting targets.

At first glance, the texts appear to come from well-known companies.

“I actually have a package coming and it does usually tell me you’re either getting a delivery or whatever,” said Norissa Burroughs after receiving the text claiming to come from FedEx.

“I tapped on [the link] and it took me to that Amazon site that a lot of people are reporting. I looked at it a little bit closer and of course, anytime you’re dealing with clickbait they want you to enter this, this and this, and I was like nope, I don’t want it,” said Burroughs.

The phony texts are not limited to the Stateline, as they spread around the country.

Fedex issuing a statement in response, revealing that the company does not send unsolicited messages, urging customers to delete the texts.



“You want to go directly to the website yourself. Do not click any links that are associated with the text,” advises Bob Bisconti of Bisconti Computers.

He says the scam is nothing new, and the act of “phishing” for information using technology has been tricking computer users for years.

“They’re taking a chance. They’ll send it to thousands of people and they know they’ll hit somebody who does have something coming from fedex or ups or whatever,” said Bisconti. “They don’t care who doesn’t reply, they’re just trying to get that one person who does reply.”