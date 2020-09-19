The Big Ten sets a new nine-game football schedule for teams in 2020

IOWA CITY, IOWA- NOVEMBER 23: Defensive back Sydney Brown #30 of the Illinois Fighting Illini is tackled after an interception during the first half by wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette #6 on November 23, 2019 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

ROSEMONT (WGN) – For a third time this season, both Illinois, Northwestern, and the 14 teams in the Big Ten conference have a football schedule for the 2020 season.

This one comes after the league decided to move forward with their season this week, doing so with quicker testing for COVID-19 and a nine-game schedule for each school. This includes eight regular season games then a contest at the end of the year for each team in “Champions Week.”

Teams from each division will match-up against each other based on standing – with the seventh-place team in the East meeting the seventh-place team in the West, and so on. Those games will happen on December 19th, with the top team in the East and West division meeting at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis for the Big Ten Championship.

Illinois will open their schedule on the road against Wisconsin on Saturday, October 24th with their home opener at Memorial Stadium coming against Purdue on Halloween.

Originally their season opener in the ten-game Big Ten schedule released in August, Ohio State will now come to Champaign on November 28th. Illinois will end their regular season with Northwestern in Evanston on December 12th before playing in the “Champions Week” game on December 19th.

Unlike their August ten-game schedule, where they would have opened the season at Penn State, Northwestern will be home to start this schedule on October 24th against Maryland. They’ll hit the road for the first time the next week to take on Iowa.

Wisconsin comes to Evanston on November 21st and will be followed by two road games before the Wildcats close out with the Illini on December 12th then the “Champions Week” contest.