The Forest Preserves of Winnebago County make $3.5 million addition

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Forest Preserves of Winnebago County get a big addition. The property is located southwest of Rockford near South Meridian and Simpson roads.

The property cost a total of $3.5 million. A reduced sale price from Funderburg Farms and a grant for the Illinois Clean Energy Community Foundation helped pay for it.

The plan is to restore the more than 850 acres to natural prarie and savannah. Eventually, trails and other amenities will be added.

“It doesn’t come along very often to have this type of property become a forest preserve or this size of property. So, all of us here at the forest preserves are extremely excited and looking forward to doing work on the property and preserving and protecting it and making it available for the citizens,” said Director of Operations Vaugh Stamm.

The new property marks Winnebago County’s 44th preserve.

