The Latest: 2020 election coverage from Your Local Election Headquarters

The latest on the Illinois November 2002 election (UPDATED)

6:06 p.m.

President Donald Trump has won Kentucky, and Democrat Joe Biden has carried Vermont.

They are the first two states called in the 2020 presidential election.

Kentucky is reliably conservative, while Vermont is considered one of the most liberal states.

Trump wins eight electoral votes from Kentucky, while Biden takes three for winning Vermont.

5:00 p.m.

Eyewitness News is Your Local Election Headquarters for Tuesday’s election coverage. We’ll be following the big races right here, including the race for President of the United States, the Illinois Fair Tax, Winnebago County State’s Attorney and Winnebago County Board Chairman.

Polls are scheduled to close at 7 p.m. and results should begin to come in soon after.

While it’s possible we could have a winner declared in the presidential race on Election Day, it’s also possible it’ll be too close to call — likely due to the increase in mail-in voting and numbers that aren’t yet calculated.

The first polls close at 5 p.m. Central time in swaths of Indiana and Kentucky, followed by a steady stream of poll closings every 30 minutes to an hour throughout the evening. The last polls in Alaska shut down at 12 a.m. Central time on Wednesday.

More people will participate in voting by mail in 2020 than in any previous election and that means some uncertainty in what we might see Tuesday night.

The cybersecurity agency at the Department of Homeland Security says the U.S. election so far has featured the usual technical glitches and routine issues but no apparent signs of any malicious cyber activity — at least not yet.

