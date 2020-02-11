The latest social media craze: Broom Challenge

If you were up early enough this morning to experience it, we had our first sunrise before 7AM this year. And it was a beauty. If not, this was this morning's sunrise captured on our skytrack camera out at the Poplar Grove airport. The dry stretch of weather than began yesterday continues into our Tuesday as high pressure is in control of the weather across much of the Midwest. This will lead to a mix of clouds and sun, with seasonable temperatures. Once again, our morning started out with temps in the upper teens to low 20s as wind chills occasionally dipped to around 10°. Rockford was one of those spots that only dropped down to 21° as cloud cover stuck around a tad bit longer than other spots. However, it was a morning where it was essential to put on the heavy coat before heading out.

The afternoon is likely to feature a few more clouds than Monday, as moisture ahead of Wednesday's snow chances increases in the upper-levels. A light westerly wind lingers around throughout the day, nothing too major that would disrupt your afternoon plans or your daily travels. At the surface, this area of high pressure will slide across the Stateline this evening, leading to a brief period of clearing. Overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, partly cloudy skies are expected allowing our temperatures to sink into the upper teens by tomorrow morning. Conditions look to remain dry for most of our Wednesday, as the lingering dry air aloft in the atmosphere will slowly erode with time. Once it fully erodes, snow chances heighten shortly after sunset.